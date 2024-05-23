Gujarat Congress candidates face tough questions on commitment, campaign

AHMEDABAD: Concerns were raised over the commitment and campaign efforts of many Gujarat Congress candidates at a party meeting on Wednesday, sources said. The Gujarat Congress unit called all its Lok Sabha candidates for a meeting at the state party headquarters, where state party in-charge Mukul Wasnik and state party chief Shaktisinh Gohil conducted a review of campaign activities and poll strategies.
Many leaders alleged below par campaigning and concessions to BJP leaders, especially Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat BJP president CR Patil, people attending the meeting said.
The meeting focused on briefing the candidates about the dos and don’ts on the day of counting, a Congress spokesperson said.
However, sources said some leaders raised concerns to the Gujarat in-charge about alleged anti-party activities by local Congress leaders during the Lok Sabha polls.
“In constituencies such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan, Anand, Valsad, Jamnagar and Surendranagar, which were perceived as winnable for the Congress, there have been instances of party members engaging in activities contrary to the party’s interests,” a Congress leader said, requesting not to be quoted.
“In several instances, local Congress leaders were sidelined from crucial tasks such as booth management. Despite opposition from the Kshatriyas in Anand, Congress leaders failed to mobilise the community’s vote to the desired extent,” he claimed.
Another Congress leader said, “Despite efforts by the Congress candidate in Banaskantha, local leaders gave minimal support. Likewise, in Jamnagar and Surendranagar, where there was local discontent against the BJP candidates, Congress leaders remained passive.”
Party sources said that in Navsari, where Patil is a candidate, and Shah’s Gandhinagar constituency, dedicated Congress voters have voiced their disappointment, claiming that the candidates have been scarcely visible.