Gujarat Congress candidates face tough questions on commitment, campaign

AHMEDABAD: Concerns were raised over the commitment and campaign efforts of many Gujarat Congress candidates at a party meeting on Wednesday, sources said. The Gujarat Congress unit called all its Lok Sabha candidates for a meeting at the state party headquarters, where state party in-charge Mukul Wasnik and state party chief Shaktisinh Gohil conducted a review of campaign activities and poll strategies.

Many leaders alleged below par campaigning and concessions to BJP leaders, especially Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat BJP president CR Patil, people attending the meeting said.

The meeting focused on briefing the candidates about the dos and don’ts on the day of counting, a Congress spokesperson said.

However, sources said some leaders raised concerns to the Gujarat in-charge about alleged anti-party activities by local Congress leaders during the Lok Sabha polls.