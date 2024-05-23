Lok Sabha polls: Multiple political legacies at stake in UP's Purvanchal region during Phase VI

CONSTITUENCIES WATCH

1. Sultanpur

Uttar Pradesh's constituency No. 38 has always remained in the shadow of its high-profile neighbours, Amethi and Rae Bareli.

A Gandhi contested this seat for the first time in 2014, when the BJP fielded Varun from here. In 2019, he was fielded from Pilibhit and his mother, Maneka, contested from here.

Maneka is now seeking the ninth term in parliament from here. She is facing a formidable challenge in the form of SP's Ram Bhuwal Nishad, a prominent leader of the boatmen community from Gorakhpur. Besides CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP allies like NISHAD party, outgoing BJP MP and Varun Gandhi also sought votes for mother on last day of campaign.

2019: Maneka Gandhi (BJP)

2014: Varun Gandhi (BJP)

2009: Sanjay Sinh (INC); elected to Rajya Sabha in 2014

2. Azamgarh

Azamgarh has been the citadel of the Samajwadi Party's first family for the past three elections. This is despite SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s nephew Dharmendra, who is the party's 2024 candidate, losing to the BJP's Dineh Lal Nirhaua in a by-poll two years ago.

With Muslims and Yadavs forming almost 35% of the voting population, the constituency has a 17–18% Dalit population as well, helping the BSP win the seat thrice in the past. The BJP had won the seat only once, through local strongman Ramakant Yadav, in 2009.

Former BSP MLA Guddu Jamali, who had polled nearly 2.5 lakh votes in the 2022 bypoll to facilitate Nirahua’s victory by a margin of 8,000, is now with SP and an MLC. Nirahua, needless to say, is facing an uphill task to retain the seat. BSP has fielded a Muslim candidate, Masood Sabiha Ansari.

2019: Akhilesh Yadav (SP); Resigned on March 22, 2022 Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua (BJP); Elected on June 26, 2022

2014: Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP)

2009: Ramakant Yadav (BJP)

3. Allahabad

The city of Sangam—the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati—and the erstwhile capital of the United Province was once a Congress stronghold represented by the country's two former prime ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri and VP Singh and former UP CM Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was the last Congress candidate to win from Allahabad in 1984 with a 68.21% record vote share.

In 2024, the BJP replaced sitting MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi with Neeraj Tripathi, son of former governor and UP Vidhan Sabha speaker, the late Kesri Nath Tripathi. The Congress has fielded Ujjwal Raman Singh, son of senior SP leader Kunwar Reoti Raman Singh, who represented Allahabad in the Lok Sabha twice in 2004 and 2009.

2019: Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP)

2014: Shyama Charan Gupta (BJP)

2009: Rewati Raman Singh (SP)

4. Jaunpur

Former Maharashtra minister and ex-Mumbai Congress chief Kripashankar Singh is the BJP candidate here. He is facing former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha, a BSP turncoat, on the SP's ticket.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has fielded him to cosy up to the Maurya-Kushwaha population, ignoring his tainted past of being a prime accused in the National Rural Health Mission scam during the BSP government (2007–2012).

Moreover, homegrown gangster Dhananjay Singh, who was jailed until a month ago, is also a factor. Initially, his wife Srikala Reddy was slated to contest as a BSP candidate. However, upon Dhananjay's release on bail, Srikala withdrew from the contest, and Dhananjay declared his support for the BJP candidate.

As a last resort, BSP had to fall back to its sitting MP Shyam Singh Yadav. Like most UP seats, the caste factor is in full swing, with Yadavs, Thakurs, Kushwaha and Muslims playing key roles.

2019: Shyam Singh Yadav (BSP)

2014: Krishna Pratap (BJP)

2009: Dhananjay Singh (BSP)

5. Ambedkarnagar

Known as the caste lab of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati has represented this constituency thrice in the past, when it was known as Akbarpur, the birthplace of socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

Dalits, Kurmis, Brahmins and Muslims are dominant voters in this constituency.

In 2019, then-BSP leader Ritesh Pandey wrested this seat from the BJP, securing 51.72% of the votes. However, he jumped ship to the BJP last year and has been nominated as the saffron party candidate this time. The SP has fielded sitting MLA Lalji Verma, while the BSP has chosen Kawar Hayat Ansari this time.

Notably, the BJP first won this seat in 2014 during the Modi wave.