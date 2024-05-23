Modi throws up challenge to Oppn on strict laws against corruption

LUCKNOW: Unleashing a blistering attack on opposition and calling the INDIA alliance parties worse than a disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, claimed that the Congress and Samajwadi Party had the intention of undoing the work done by him.
The PM also said that the opposition partners have plans to change the strict laws against corruption on coming to power. “I must assure you that Modi will not let that ever happen in the country,” PM asserted.
While addressing two poll rallies in Basti and Shravasti, the PM claimed if the opposition alliance won, it would take away the houses built by the government, closing people’s Jan Dhan accounts and taking away the money, cutting off the power connections given to people and removing water taps installed therein as they were expert in it.
The PM took the veiled jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who had taken away the taps and other petty things along while vacating the government accommodation following the Supreme Court orders.
In Shravasti, seeking support for BJP candidate Saket Mishra, son of retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra who is now the chairman of Ram temple construction committee, PM Modi said that “INDI alliance” was a disease worse than cancer and the alliance parties were communal, casteist and family-centric.
“When people seek their track record of the last 60 years, they take out their ace of cards, which is to divide the society and get ‘vote jihad’ done,” Modi added claiming that they had come together to stop Modi and his work. The PM renewed his attack on INDIA bloc parties accusing them of appeasement politics.
“For Congress, first right on the country’s resources goes to Muslims. For Modi, the poor of the country have the first right on the property,” he asserted. Modi continued with the tirade saying Congress would take away the reservation of the Dalits and the backwards and give it to its vote bank. The PM made a mention of the unruly scenes of crowd approaching the stage emerging from recent rallies of Congress and SP in Phulpur, Sant Kabirnagar and Azamgarh, saying he was told that the SP and the Congress bring people to rallies on contract.