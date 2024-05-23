Modi throws up challenge to Oppn on strict laws against corruption

LUCKNOW: Unleashing a blistering attack on opposition and calling the INDIA alliance parties worse than a disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, claimed that the Congress and Samajwadi Party had the intention of undoing the work done by him.

The PM also said that the opposition partners have plans to change the strict laws against corruption on coming to power. “I must assure you that Modi will not let that ever happen in the country,” PM asserted.

While addressing two poll rallies in Basti and Shravasti, the PM claimed if the opposition alliance won, it would take away the houses built by the government, closing people’s Jan Dhan accounts and taking away the money, cutting off the power connections given to people and removing water taps installed therein as they were expert in it.

The PM took the veiled jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who had taken away the taps and other petty things along while vacating the government accommodation following the Supreme Court orders.