My younger sister Kalpana facing problems like a lioness: Priyanka

According to Priyanka, policies of Congress had always been there to give more power to the people, but the BJP government does not know people’s need properly and is not able to make proper policies. “Your Chief Minister has been jailed just before the elections based on fake statements and cases. The case filed against him cannot ever be true...but he has been put into the jail and you are forced to contest the elections without him,” said the Congress General Secretary. PM Modi must have thought that he would win elections easily after putting Hemant Soren into the jail, she added

The Congress leader also claimed that the BJP-led Central government has weakened parliamentary and judicial institutions as well as India’s democracy. She reiterated that BJP is adamant on changing the constitution. “If they (the BJP) come to power again, they will change the Constitution and cut down on reservations,” said the Congress General Secretary, adding, “The BJP government at the center is framing policies for billionaires, and it has sold the nation’s assets like airports and ports to industrialists. This government never speaks on unemployment, inflation which is why people’s lives are in bad shape today.”