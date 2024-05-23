Navy chief bats for innovation, niche tech to meet emerging challenges

NEW DELHI: Admiral DK Tripathi in his maiden interaction with the officers posted in the naval headquarters emphasised finding in-house solutions to meeting the challenges in the maritime domain.
He took over as the 26th Chief of Naval Staff on April 30. He Navy Chief reiterated the unwavering commitment towards atmanirbharta, laying emphasis on finding in-house solutions, pole-vaulting innovation and embracing niche technologies to address the existing and emerging challenges, said the Navy in a statement.
“He emphasised that as the manifestation of India’s maritime power, the prime task of the Indian Navy is to remain combat ready to safeguard national maritime interests “Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow”, added the Navy Chief.
CNS reminded the staff of the security environment and consequent actions required. He exhorted that as mid/senior-level leaders posted in the NHQ, officers must remain focused on being “the solution providers”, “prioritising outcomes” towards a combat ready credible, cohesive, and future-ready force.
The Indian Navy took initiatives towards self-reliance in the 60s to design and assist in designing and developing the capital equipment, including the surface ships and submarines indigenously by creating a group of naval personnel for the purpose which currently functions as the Directorate of naval design.
The CNS praised the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by the personnel in meeting all mandated tasks. Admiral DK Tripathi took over as CNS after the superannuation of the incumbent Admiral R Hari Kumar.
The admiral praised the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by the personnel in meeting all mandated tasks by the service, according to a Navy. In the last few months, the Indian Navy provided assistance to a number of cargo vessels after they came under attacks in strategic waters around the Red Sea.
The Houthi militants have been targeting the merchant ships in the Red Sea apparently to build pressure on Israel to stop its military offensive in Gaza. Amid heightened tensions between an aggressive China and the Philippines, three Indian warships have now reached Manila as part of the ongoing long-range deployment to the South China Sea to strengthen maritime partnerships with friendly countries.
INS Delhi, a guided missile destroyer is accompanied by the INS Shakti, a fleet tanker, and INS Kiltan, an anti-submarine warfare stealth corvette. Led by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankar, the ships reached Singapore a few days ago.