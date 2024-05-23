Navy chief bats for innovation, niche tech to meet emerging challenges

NEW DELHI: Admiral DK Tripathi in his maiden interaction with the officers posted in the naval headquarters emphasised finding in-house solutions to meeting the challenges in the maritime domain.

He took over as the 26th Chief of Naval Staff on April 30. He Navy Chief reiterated the unwavering commitment towards atmanirbharta, laying emphasis on finding in-house solutions, pole-vaulting innovation and embracing niche technologies to address the existing and emerging challenges, said the Navy in a statement.

“He emphasised that as the manifestation of India’s maritime power, the prime task of the Indian Navy is to remain combat ready to safeguard national maritime interests “Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow”, added the Navy Chief.