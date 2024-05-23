Predict Lok Sabha election results, win one million rupees

MANGALURU: Narendra Nayak, President, the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) has announced one million cash prize (Rs 10 lakh) to astrologers and others who predict the results of the Lok Sabha election. Nayak has been holding such contests during almost every general election since the year 1991.

Nayak has posed a set of 20 questions and the one who predicts all of them right will get the prize. The participants have to predict the party that will get the majority, the number of seats it will win (no ranges are acceptable but a margin of error of + or – 5% will be considered as right) and seats won by individual parties - BJP, INC, SP, BJD, DMK, BRS, YSRCP, CPI(M), CPI, AIADMK, NCP, TMC and AAP.

Also, they have to predict the number of votes polled by the following candidates (to the nearest 100 margin of error + or – 5% acceptable) Narendra Modi at Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi at Wyanad, Kanhaiya Kumar at North East Delhi, Padmaraj R at Dakshina Kannada, Amit Shah at Gandhinagar and Tejasvi Surya at Bengaluru South.