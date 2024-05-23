Predict Lok Sabha election results, win one million rupees

MANGALURU: Narendra Nayak, President, the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) has announced one million cash prize (Rs 10 lakh) to astrologers and others who predict the results of the Lok Sabha election. Nayak has been holding such contests during almost every general election since the year 1991.
Nayak has posed a set of 20 questions and the one who predicts all of them right will get the prize. The participants have to predict the party that will get the majority, the number of seats it will win (no ranges are acceptable but a margin of error of + or – 5% will be considered as right) and seats won by individual parties - BJP, INC, SP, BJD, DMK, BRS, YSRCP, CPI(M), CPI, AIADMK, NCP, TMC and AAP.
Also, they have to predict the number of votes polled by the following candidates (to the nearest 100 margin of error + or – 5% acceptable) Narendra Modi at Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi at Wyanad, Kanhaiya Kumar at North East Delhi, Padmaraj R at Dakshina Kannada, Amit Shah at Gandhinagar and Tejasvi Surya at Bengaluru South.
Nayak said the participants have to answer all questions and to the point. Incomplete entries will not be eligible for the award. The entries should be received before the end of polling on June 1. The prize shall be awarded to the entry/ies which carry all the right answers within the limits of error admissible. This means that only the entry/ies that get twenty answers right will be eligible for the award. If more than one gets the right answers to all twenty questions, the prize amount shall be equally divided among them.
The entries should carry the full name and address of the person submitting them. One person will be allowed only one entry. If more than one is submitted by anyone, only the first one received shall be considered for the award. Every entry will also mention the method used for making the predictions. The amount of the award will be Rs.10 lakhs and it will be subject to deduction of taxes payable to the government as per regulations. The results will be sent as press notes to the publications.
The entries may be sent by post to: 13-0-1220/2, Sukrat Apartments, V T Road, Mangalore-575001 or mailed at narenyen@gmail.com
Contact: 9448216343.