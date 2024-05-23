Shah takes on Mamata for ‘doing appeasement politics’

KOLKATA : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics. “It is highly condemnable on the part of Mamata Banerjee to drag reputed social welfare organizations like Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission into politics by raising baseless allegations,” said Shah. “Such false statements are made merely to appease a section of voters,” he added.

Shah said Mamata should know that if Swami Pranavananda Ji Maharaj, the founder of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, had not been there, West Bengal would have been a part of Bangladesh and not India.

He also appreciated the Calcutta High Court’s decision to scrap the OBC certificates issued by the Mamata government. “I welcome Calcutta High Court decision to scrap the OBC certificates issued by Mamata Banerjee’s government, which illegally benefited Muslims with reservations and deprived the OBCs of their rights.”