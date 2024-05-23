Shah takes on Mamata for ‘doing appeasement politics’

KOLKATA : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics. “It is highly condemnable on the part of Mamata Banerjee to drag reputed social welfare organizations like Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission into politics by raising baseless allegations,” said Shah. “Such false statements are made merely to appease a section of voters,” he added.
Shah said Mamata should know that if Swami Pranavananda Ji Maharaj, the founder of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, had not been there, West Bengal would have been a part of Bangladesh and not India.
He also appreciated the Calcutta High Court’s decision to scrap the OBC certificates issued by the Mamata government. “I welcome Calcutta High Court decision to scrap the OBC certificates issued by Mamata Banerjee’s government, which illegally benefited Muslims with reservations and deprived the OBCs of their rights.”
The decision of the court reveals the appeasement politics of Mamata Banerjee and the INDIA bloc, which brazenly robs the backward classes of their rightful share of reservations, Shah said.
Addressing back-to-back rallies at Ghatal and Purulia, Shah said the INDIA bloc leaders only aim to advance their dynasties and “neither have any leaders to lead the country nor any intention for development of the nation.” Referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Shah said “PoK is part of India and we will reclaim it”.
“It is a foregone conclusion that the BJP will form the next government. But who is the prime ministerial candidate of this INDIA bloc? The alliance doesn’t have any leaders. It wants five PMs in five years. They want a rotational PM system,” he said, “But can these rotational PMs give a befitting reply to Pakistan and end terrorism? During Congress’ rule, we have seen how terror acts were a regular affair. We have also seen how Modi has ended terrorism in Kashmir.”
Roadshow in Bankura
In a show of strength, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took part in a roadshow in West Bengal’s Bankura constituency. The BJP has renominated Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar from the seat, while TMC has fielded its district president Arup Chakraborty.