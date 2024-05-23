Siwan may spring surprise in LS polls

JD(U) MP Kavita Singh was denied the ticket this time. As a result, Vijay Singh, elder brother of muscleman Ajay Singh, is seen campaigning in favour of Hena Shahab.

Ajay, once considered close to Shahabuddin, who people popularly called him ‘Saheb’, is the husband of Kavita Singh and the family still enjoys immense influence in political circles in the Siwan-Gopalganj region.

Awadh Bihari Choudhary, MLA from Siwan Sadar, is the choice of Lalu Prasad. Choudhary is also contesting the polls for the first time. His relation with Shahabuddin’s family was cordial till the RJD former MP was alive. Shahabuddin died in 2021 in Tihar Jail while serving sentence in the murder of two brothers. The former MP was infected with Covid-19 which led to his death.

The relations with Shahabuddin’s family got strained as neither any RJD senior leader visited Shahabuddin’s Pratappur village in Siwan nor did it organise any meeting paying tributes to the leader. Shahabuddin was a founder member of RJD.

“I am in the fray to win. I have been getting support from all sections of society, including upper caste Hindus. My husband had worked a lot for the development of Siwan. No work is visible after his death,” she said.