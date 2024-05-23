Uttarakhand BJP approaches police against 'edited' video of Dhami's speech in Delhi; FIR lodged

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand BJP has lodged a police complaint against the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of tarnishing the image of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the party by posting an edited video of him on social media.

On the complaint of Pradesh BJP IT cell co-convenor Praveen Lekhwar, an FIR was filed at the Dalanwala Police Station in Dehradun in the matter on Wednesday, state BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.

A video of Dhami was tampered with and circulated on Instagram by AAP's social media cell as part of a conspiracy to tarnish the image of Dhami and the BJP, Lekhwar alleged in his complaint.

The video alleged to have been edited is of a statement given by Dhami during an election campaign in Delhi.