Uttarakhand police drive SUV into AIIMS ward to arrest a molester

It could happen in action movies. It can also happen for real.
A police SUV entered the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh following complaints of molestation of a female doctor inside the operation theatre by a male nursing officer on May 19.
The video of the police stunt has gone viral on platform X.
The video shared by a user Divya Gandotra Tandon and others shows a police in uniform marching ahead of the SUV as it navigated through rows of patients on stretchers thereby creating chaos inside the ward. The guards can be seen pushing stretchers with patients out of the SUV's way.
Many social media users slammed the police describing what they have done as a "height of insensitivity."
The suspect in the molestation case has been identified as Satish Kumar of Rajasthan. He was suspended and subsequently arrested in connection with the case.