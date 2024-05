RAIPUR: Security forces on Thursday shot dead seven armed Maoists in their core stronghold area along the forested terrain of inter-district border of Narayanpur-Bijapur in south Chhattisgarh.

The series of encounters against the Left-wing extremists is part of the strategy to free the conflict-ridden Bastar zone from the influence of the banned CPI (Maoist).

The bodies of seven Maoists in uniform were recovered from the encounter site, officials said. Besides, five weapons and items of daily use were also seized.

In all, 115 Maoists have been eliminated by the security forces since December, when aggressive operations were launched across Bastar. “Security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guards from three districts — Narayanpur, Dantewada and Jagdalpur — along with Bastar Fighters and the Special Task Force launched an operation based on intelligence inputs. The Maoists opened fire and the forces swiftly retaliated from different directions after taking positions atop the hilly terrain.