After violence in Bishkek, Indian embassy says regular flights operating if students wish to return

NEW DELHI: Indian embassy officials in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek are visiting various campuses and meeting students to address their concerns following the violence that erupted in the city. The students were informed that the airport is open and regular flights are operating to India in case they wanted to return. There are over 17,000 Indian students in the Kyrgyz Republic spread across various cities but most of them are in Bishkek.

Indian Embassy officials in Kyrgyzstan on Friday met students studying medicine at the Bishkek International Medical Institute (BIMI) and Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA) to address their concerns on Friday.

The situation became tense a few days ago after incidents of violence were reported following an altercation between Pakistani students and locals. There were no reports of Indian students being harmed but since they were living in hostels close by, an alert was issued for them to remain indoors.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgzstan also urged students to ignore the news coming in from Pakistan. Some students involved in the violence were detained.