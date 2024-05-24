Army worried over fall in induction

NEW DELHI: The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is “actively” taking stock of the feedbacks on serving Agniveers from the services to analyse the effects of their induction with an aim to make the commensurate changes suitable for the Army, Air Force and the Navy.

Sources said the personnel department heads — air officer in-charge personnel, chief of personnel (Navy) and adjutant general (Army) are working on it. While the personnel in the DMA took stock of the things in the beginning of this week, said another source, such feedback is received regularly.

The Army is worried about the continuous decrease in the induction which is going to be maximum by the end of this decade, said another source. “Unless we take steps now, the shortfall will take around another decade to match up to the sanctioned strength of personnel,” he said.