BJP has already crossed 310-mark, Congress not getting 40 seats: Shah

LUCKNOW : Claiming that BJP has already crossed the 310- mark after five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Congress was “not even getting 40 seats.”
At a rally in Sidhharthnagar in eastern UP on Thursday, Shah sought support for the party’s Domariaganj candidate Jagdambika Pal. Shah predicted that the opposition alliance was wiped out in the first five phases. “This time, the Congress will not cross the 40-seat mark and that Akhilesh Yadav will not even get four seats,” said Shah.
In another rally in Sant Kabir Nagar, Shah raised the pitch over nepotism, naming several Opposition leaders accusing them of dynastic politics.
Polling in both Domariyaganj and Sant Kabir Nagar are due in the sixth phase on Saturday. “Lalu Prasad wants to make his son the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray his son, Sharad Pawar his daughter, Stalin wants to make his son the CM, Mamata Banerjee wants her nephew to be the CM and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” Shah said at the rally, adding, that someone with familial interests involved would not be able to work for a constituency or for the people.
At the rally in Sant Kabir Nagar, Shah sought support for NISHAD party candidate Praveen Nishad contesting on the BJP symbol.
Shah accused the opposition of attempting to end reservation for SC/ST and OBCs in order to appease their vote bank.
“Rahul baba and Akhilesh Yadav you have been blinded by vote banks politics. We will finish reservation on the basis of religion and give it back to the SC/ST and OBCs,” asserted the Home Minister.
Calling the opposition unstable and marred by confusion over the PM face, Shah said the INDIA bloc, if it comes to power, would have five PMs. “Can India run like this,” he asked.
He alleged that Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would be planning their vacation abroad once results of the polls are announced.
He also took a jibe at the Opposition over Ram temple, saying the election was between the one who constructed the temple and the ones who opened fire on Ram Bhakts.
Shah alleged that in the erstwhile SP government, “goonda raj” was rampant in Uttar Pradesh, and it was Yogi Adityanath, the current Chief Minister, who set all goons right.
The home minister asserted that PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) is a part of India and the BJP will take it back.
“Leaders of Pakistan say that PoK is theirs. Congress leaders also say that they (Pakistan) have an atomic bomb. BJP people are not scared of atom bombs. PoK is and will remain part of India and we will take it back,” he said.
Dynastic politics
