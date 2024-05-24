BJP has already crossed 310-mark, Congress not getting 40 seats: Shah

LUCKNOW : Claiming that BJP has already crossed the 310- mark after five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Congress was “not even getting 40 seats.”

At a rally in Sidhharthnagar in eastern UP on Thursday, Shah sought support for the party’s Domariaganj candidate Jagdambika Pal. Shah predicted that the opposition alliance was wiped out in the first five phases. “This time, the Congress will not cross the 40-seat mark and that Akhilesh Yadav will not even get four seats,” said Shah.

In another rally in Sant Kabir Nagar, Shah raised the pitch over nepotism, naming several Opposition leaders accusing them of dynastic politics.

Polling in both Domariyaganj and Sant Kabir Nagar are due in the sixth phase on Saturday. “Lalu Prasad wants to make his son the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray his son, Sharad Pawar his daughter, Stalin wants to make his son the CM, Mamata Banerjee wants her nephew to be the CM and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” Shah said at the rally, adding, that someone with familial interests involved would not be able to work for a constituency or for the people.