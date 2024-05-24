DD Kisan to launch AI anchors; they can speak 50 languages

Doordarshan Kisan is all set to become the first government TV channel in the country to have an Artificial Intelligence (AI) anchor.

"In this era of 'Artificial Intelligence', Doordarshan Kisan is going to become the first government TV channel of the country, where all eyes are going to be on an AI anchor," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Doordarshan Kisan is going to launch two AI anchors (AI Krish and AI Bhoomi). One special thing about these anchors is that they can speak in fifty Indian and foreign languages.

DD Kisan is the only TV channel in the country, which has been established by the Government of India and dedicated to the farmers. This channel was established on 26 May 2015.

The objective of establishing DD Kisan Channel was to always keep the farmers informed about the changes in weather, global and local markets etc., so that farmers can make appropriate plans in advance and take right decisions on time. DD Kisan Channel is meeting these standards for the last 9 years.

DD Kisan channel is also working to bring forward the efforts of progressive farmers to all the people, with the aim of serving the agricultural and rural community in the country and working towards creating an environment of holistic development by educating them.

DD Kisan channel is strengthening the three-dimensional concept of agriculture which includes balanced farming, animal husbandry and plantation, the statement said.