INTERVIEW | ‘Want to help Naveen babu get a sixth term as CM’

Sitting in his tastefully decorated office with mute pastel tones that suit his self-effacing personality which hides a keen mind, Karthikeyan Pandian speaks to Ravi Shankar on his foray into politics, why the PM targets him and denies being the sole gatekeeper to Naveen Patnaik. Excerpts:

You’ve served as the most influential bureaucrat in Odisha for a long time. Why this sudden turn to politics?

Sometime last year, I was asked by Naveen babu to handle the Chief Minister’s grievance cell in all constituencies in the state and reach out to people. After Covid-19, the cell’s footfall had come down. I went around the state and felt the love and affection of the people. They didn’t treat me like a bureaucrat. Boundaries were being crossed. So I thought I should take that call. And go the extra mile for the people. I discussed it with my boss and that’s how it happened. And also the fact that I want to help him whichever way I can so that he gets a sixth term.

Many BJP leaders call you an outsider — a Tamil, and an offence to the Odiya pride that an outsider is allowed to influence state affairs?

My identity in Odisha is that I’ve been working for Odisha. I’ve been working for Naveen babu and the people of Odisha. So the people of Odisha will decide who I am and what I am. In a democracy it’s best that people decide.