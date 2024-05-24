Lone AJSU candidate faces tough challenge in Giridih

DUMKA: It may not be a cakewalk for the lone AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union) candidate Chandra Prakash Chaudhary from Giridih Lok Sabha seat, as he is facing opposition from BJP workers who allege that the MP did not have any contact with them for the last five years.

Of the 14 LS seats in the state, AJSU is contesting on only one seat under the seat-sharing formula of NDA. Chaudhary for the first time contested from Giridih on an AJSU ticket in 2019 and got elected. Youth leader and independent candidate Jairam Mahto, who has been doing politics on the issue of ‘Khatiyan’-based recruitment, has made it further difficult for Chaudhary as the contest has become triangular.

According a BJP worker in Giridih, Chaudhary has ignored BJP workers right from the day one after being elected from the seat and never cared to appoint any BJP member as its representative in the constituency.