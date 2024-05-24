LS polls Phase VI: 1.5 crore voters to decide fate of 86 candidates in Bihar's eight seats

PATNA: The stage is set for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on eight seats in Bihar on Saturday. Around 1.5 crore voters will decide the fate of 86 candidates in the fray in Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj, Vaishali and Sheohar seats.

JD (U) has fielded candidates on four seats including Sheohar, which was won by BJP last time. On the other hand, BJP is contesting three of the eight seats. Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV) has fielded its candidate for one seat. From the opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc, RJD is contesting election on five seats, Congress two seats and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on one seat.

In Valimikinagar, sitting MP and JD (U) candidate Sunil Kumar is pitted against RJD candidate Deepak Yadav who joined the party after quitting BJP. Kumar had won the seat in a by-election to the constituency necessitated by the death of his father and the then-sitting MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto. The by-election was held in 2020.