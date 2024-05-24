Maharashtra reels under severe drought, reservoir levels see drastic dip

MUMBI: Maharashtra is reeling under scorching heat with 73% of the state facing severe drought conditions. The Maharashtra government has written to the Election Commission of India to relax the model code of conduct so that it can undertake necessary measures to ease the severity of the drought in the state.

According to government data, 40 tehsils in 19 districts of the state are facing serious drought conditions. Over 10,000 water tankers are deployed to supply drinking water in the drought-prone areas, informed the government.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting to discuss the necessary measures to be taken to tackle the crisis. He said that the government has requested ECI to ease the election code of conduct so that help can be extended to drought-prone regions immediately.