GUWAHATI: The Manipur High Court took the help of ChatGPT to do research on service laws as it disposed of a writ petition.

Md Zakir Hussain (36), a Village Defence Force (VDF) member, had moved the court to challenge his “disengagement” by the police authorities for alleged dereliction of duty – an accused had escaped from the custody of Thoubal police while the petitioner was on duty.

A single bench of Justice A Guneshwar Sharma said the petitioner was disengaged from being a member of VDF without affording an opportunity of being heard and without any enquiry.

The court had directed the government counsel to explain the procedures for disengagement of VDF personnel by filing a counter-affidavit. However, nothing in this regard was mentioned when the affidavit was filed.

The court said it was compelled to do extra research through Google and ChatGPT. It collected the following information:

“The Village Defence Force, popularly known as VDF, in Manipur was established to enhance local security and assist the police in maintaining law and order, especially in the rural areas. Initiated under the Manipur Police, the VDF consists of volunteers from the local communities who are trained and equipped to guard their villages against various threats, including insurgent activities and ethnic violence. After completing the training successfully and passing any required assessments, the candidates are formally appointed as members of VDF. Once appointed, VDFs are assigned duty along with the police force. However, there is no material on record regarding the service conditions of VDF personnel.”