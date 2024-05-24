MEA sends show-cause notice to Prajwal Revanna asking why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has served a show-cause notice to suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna asking why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled as sought by the Karnataka government in view of allegations of sexual abuse against him, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Official sources on Thursday had said the MEA is processing the Karnataka government's request to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

Currently, he is believed to be in Germany.

The show-cause notice has been served on Prajwal as part of the process initiated to cancel his passport, the people cited above said.

It is learnt that the show-cause notice was served through email.

Prajwal, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is at the centre of a mass sexual abuse case and the Hassan MP left India on April 27, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency.

It is learnt that the MEA is undertaking the process to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967 as well as related regulations.

If the passport is cancelled, then Prajwal's stay abroad will be illegal and he may face legal action by concerned authorities in the country he is staying, a person familiar with the matter said.