Once Maoist hotbed, tribal belt battles health hazards with little water in sight

LALGARH : Dhangri Kusum, a small village located along the border of West Bengal and Jharkhand, is home to about 125 families. Motilal Singh’s family is among 10 others who are engaged in the traditional craft of making stone pots. They produce five small stone pots daily, each selling for Rs 100, or two larger pots priced at Rs 500. The stone they use is from the nearby jungle.

However, the village faces a severe health crisis. Chunu Singh, a 58-year-old stone carver, has been crafting stone for the last 25 years. For 15 years, he has been battling tuberculosis, which has severely impacted his ability to work and live a normal life.

Another craftsman, 45-year-old Kadal Singh, has also been suffering from TB for five years. Before his health deteriorated, Kadal earned between Rs 100 and Rs 200 per day. Now, his condition prevents him from working, and his wife has taken up work in paddy fields, earning only Rs 150 per day, barely enough to support the family. Their five-year-old son often relies on neighbours for food. Despite TB medication being free, Kadal cannot afford the nutritious food necessary to aid his recovery.