Over 62% voters’ turnout in 5th phase of polls, says EC

NEW DELHI: Three days after the polling for the fifth phase, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday released the total voters’ turnout data which shows that 62.20 per cent of the electorate cast their votes on May 20 in 49 Lok Sabha constituencies in eight states and Union territories.

“In continuation of the EC’s two press notes dated May 20 (on voting percentage), the voter turnout of 62.20 per cent was recorded in phase five for 49 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in the ongoing general elections,” the poll panel said in a statement.

According to the voting data in the fifth phase, the male turnout was recorded at 61.48 per cent, female at 63 per cent and third gender at 21.96 per cent. West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at 78.45 per cent, followed by Odisha at 73.50 per cent and Ladakh at 71.82 per cent. Uttar Pradesh recorded 58.02 per cent and Jammu and Kashmir 59.10 per cent, which was higher than Maharashtra including all Mumbai city seats, which recorded 56.89 per cent voting.