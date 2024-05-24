Over 62% voters’ turnout in 5th phase of polls, says EC

NEW DELHI: Three days after the polling for the fifth phase, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday released the total voters’ turnout data which shows that 62.20 per cent of the electorate cast their votes on May 20 in 49 Lok Sabha constituencies in eight states and Union territories.
“In continuation of the EC’s two press notes dated May 20 (on voting percentage), the voter turnout of 62.20 per cent was recorded in phase five for 49 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in the ongoing general elections,” the poll panel said in a statement.
According to the voting data in the fifth phase, the male turnout was recorded at 61.48 per cent, female at 63 per cent and third gender at 21.96 per cent. West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at 78.45 per cent, followed by Odisha at 73.50 per cent and Ladakh at 71.82 per cent. Uttar Pradesh recorded 58.02 per cent and Jammu and Kashmir 59.10 per cent, which was higher than Maharashtra including all Mumbai city seats, which recorded 56.89 per cent voting.
However, the EC contended that the final turnout would only be available post-counting with addition of postal ballots to the tally. It also said, “… repolls at two polling stations in Kandhamal PC in Odisha will be concluded today and the figures may get further updated accordingly… which can be seen in the voter turnout app.”
EC said, “Copy of Form 17C is also provided for every polling station in a constituency to candidates through their polling agents. Actual data of Form 17C shall prevail, which is already shared with candidates.”
On Wednesday, responding to a plea for uploading voter turnout data, polling station-wise on its website at the close of polling day, EC told the Supreme Court that it cannot upload Form 17C, which is the record of votes polled at a polling station, because there is no legal mandate to give it to anyone other than candidates and their agents. Out of the 49 Lok Sabha seats in the fifth phase, 14 were from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, seven from West Bengal, five each from Bihar and Odisha, three from Jharkhand, one each from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The first phase of polling was held on April 19, second on April 26, third on May 7 and fourth phase on May 13. The first phase recorded 66.14 per cent voter turnout, second 66.71 per cent, third 65.68 per cent and fourth 69.16 per cent, according to the EC data. The sixth phase of voting is scheduled to take place on May 25 and the seventh phase on June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.
‘EC not fulfilling its constitutional duty’
The Congress came down heavily on the EC for not disclosing voter data to the public and said it is unfortunate and condemnable that the poll body is not fulfilling its constitutional duty. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi accused the EC of trying to be “the election department” of the ruling BJP by not acting on the complaints of MCC violation.