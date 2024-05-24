PM says would have taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he would have “taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan” and released 90,000 Pakistani soldiers who had surrendered during the Bangladesh war.

“When the Bangladesh war was fought, more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered. Had I been there at that time I would have taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan and then released their soldiers. I could not do that, but I did as much as I could. Today, the Kartarpur Sahib corridor is active for devotees to visit,” Modi said.

“Congress did the partition of the country in such a way that for 70 years, we had to look at Kartarpur Sahib through binoculars. Today, the Kartarpur Sahib corridor is active for the devotees to visit there,” he said, addressing a poll rally at Patiala in Punjab.

Modi said that INDIA bloc neither has a leader nor an intent. “On the one side there is BJP and NDA and on the other `bhrashtachariyon ka INDI gathbandhan,” he said, adding the INDIA bloc wants to divide country and society but Modi wants to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’.