PM's post an institution but Modi's poll speeches cause for concern: Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: The statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the opposition in this poll season are a cause for concern, claimed NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday.

Talking to reporters here, he also welcomed the BJP-led Mahayuti government's appeal to the Election Commission (EC) to relax the model code of conduct to expedite relief work in areas reeling under water scarcity in Maharashtra.

"The Prime Minister's post is an institution. Modi occupies an important position. But there is no need to take cognisance of what he is speaking in election rallies," Pawar said.

The 83-year-old politician was responding to a question about PM Modi's remarks in Himachal Pradesh on Friday where he claimed that India had weak governments when the Congress was in power.

"During that time Pakistan used to dance on our heads. The weak congress governments went around pleading for help around the world. But now India will fight its own battle," Modi said at the rally.

Pawar said PM Modi's election speeches are "worrisome and a cause for concern".

The NCP (SP) chief said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that "BJP is already 310 paar" has no basis.

Of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, two more phases are remaining.

"Responsible people should speak with some basis. We don't accept such statements," he said.

Pawar urged the Maharashtra government to take immediate steps to restructure crop loans and waive electricity bills and education fees to lessen the hardships of people in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune division where it has declared drought.

The senior opposition leader welcomed the state government's stand in seeking relaxation of the model code of conduct to expedite relief work in drought-hit areas.

"There is no politics here. We will cooperate with the government and it has taken the right stand in writing to the Election Commission since the polls are over in Maharashtra," he said.

Pawar also demanded that MNREGA norms be relaxed so that a maximum number of drought-affected people get work.

Citing public demand, the former Union agriculture minister said his party has sought that crop loans be restructured and made available immediately.

He also demanded a stay on loan recoveries.