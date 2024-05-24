Priyanka takes on BJP over farm stir, wrestlers’ protest

CHANDIGARH: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the farmers’ agitation the protest by wrestlers, including Olympic medallists.

“Those who stopped you from entering Delhi you should throw them out of Delhi as this is your country,” Priyanka said, referring to the farmers. “Your son is the country’s solider and when your sons give their lives for this nation, you send your other children too, this is your feeling. I understand this because I am also the daughter of a martyr and the granddaughter of a martyr,” she said at her a rally in Panipat Lok Sabha seat which will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

“Time has come for farmers to wake up, fight for your cause and for the Constitution and for your rights, and to throw this government out,” she said.

Talking about the women wrestlers, she said, “The daughters who brought Olympic medals were made to sit on roads and protest. When they win medals, Modi invites them to his house and gets clicked with them. And when they were fighting for justice, they were not heard.”