Pune Porsche accident: ‘Attempts made to show driver, not teen, was behind wheel of car’, says police chief

Pune Police Chief Amitesh Kumar said on Friday said that investigations are on about attempts made to show that a driver, and not the accused juvenile, was driving the Porsche car that killed two persons on May 19.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, the police chief said: “An effort was made to show that a driver and not the 17-year-old was driving the car. We are investigating this. It is true that at the start, the driver had said that he was driving the car.We are investigating this part and also checking as to under whose pressure did the driver make the statement.”

The police chief also said that the report of a test conducted to measure the amount of alcohol content in the blood of the 17-year-old boy who drove the Porsche car that killed two people was not important for the case.

Amitesh Kumar said that the teen was in ' full senses' when he committed the crime and it can not be said that he committed the offence under the influence of alcohol.

“In spite or despite the blood report, our case is that he (minor boy) was in full senses and had knowledge that his act of consuming liquor and then driving a car at high speed in a narrow lane can cause deaths of people,” Kumar said.

The Commissioner also said that the Internal probe points to the lapse on the part of the police while registering a case in this regard. He also assured action on the cops involved.