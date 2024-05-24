Rohini Acharya booked for post-poll violence

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya, who is party nominee from Saran Lok Sabha seat, has been named as an accused in a case linked to alleged irregularities during fifth phase of elections on Monday and post-poll clashes, which left one person dead, and two others injured on Tuesday.

Acharya is pitted against former Union minister and BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who is seeking reelection.

A senior official of Saran district administration said on Thursday that internet services, which were earlier suspended for two days, will remain disrupted for two more days as a precautionary measure.

Police filed four FIRs to probe into alleged irregularities in polling during fifth phase and violent clashes between RJD and BJP supporters.

Police said out of the four FIRs, one was registered against Rohini Acharya and second against RJD leader and party’s star campaigner Bhola Yadav. The FIR against Bhola was lodged on the statement of circle officer of Chhapra Sadar for MCC violation.

The third FIR was lodged on a complaint of RJD polling agent Nawal Kishore against unknown persons at the Chhapra town police station. The fourth FIR related to firing and subsequent death was lodged on the statement of sector in-charge of Bhikhari Thakur area Sarvar Khan.