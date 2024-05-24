Seven killed, 20 injured as truck hits minibus in Ambala

AMBALA: Seven people, including an infant, died and 20 were injured when a minibus collided with a truck here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Mohra village on the Ambala-Delhi Highway.

The bus was carrying around 30 people from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr who were going to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

All of them were relatives, police said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the front portion of the minibus was badly damaged.

Seven occupants of the bus, including a six-month-old girl, died and 20 people were injured, they said.

After hearing the screams of the passengers, passers-by pulled the injured out of the mangled bus.