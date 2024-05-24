Sonia’s ‘save democracy’ call for Oppn candidates ahead of Delhi elections

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the polling in Delhi, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that these are very important elections to save democracy and the Constitution, and urged the people to play their part and make INDIA bloc candidates victorious in all seven seats.

In her message, Sonia said that every vote that the Delhiites cast to the Congress would create employment and help empower women.

In a video statement, the Congress parliamentary party chief also asserted that this Lok Sabha election is being fought on issues such as unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions.

“This is a very important election. This election is an election to save the democracy and Constitution of the country. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your part in this fight,” Gandhi said.