Sonia’s ‘save democracy’ call for Oppn candidates ahead of Delhi elections

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the polling in Delhi, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that these are very important elections to save democracy and the Constitution, and urged the people to play their part and make INDIA bloc candidates victorious in all seven seats.
In her message, Sonia said that every vote that the Delhiites cast to the Congress would create employment and help empower women.
In a video statement, the Congress parliamentary party chief also asserted that this Lok Sabha election is being fought on issues such as unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions.
“This is a very important election. This election is an election to save the democracy and Constitution of the country. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your part in this fight,” Gandhi said.
Thursday is the last day of campaigning in the city. Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4.
“Your every vote will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and create an India of equality with a bright future. I appeal to you to make the candidates of Congress and INDIA coalition victorious in all the seven seats of Delhi with a big margin,” she said.
Sonia also appealed to the Delhi voters to ensure that the candidates of the Congress and INDIA bloc win by a huge margin in all seven seats of Delhi.
The stakes are high for the BJP as it has won all the seven seats in the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to the seat sharing agreement, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting four seats while the Congress is fighting in three seats.
The capital is also witnessing high octane campaign led top leaders of the BJP and the opposition parties including Prime Minister Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, among others.
‘Every vote counts’
Sonia said that every vote that the Delhiites cast to the Congress would create employment and help empower women. She said that this LS election is being fought on issues such as unemployment, inflation and attack on the Constitution.