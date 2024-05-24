Teen’s granddad grilled in Pune Porsche crash, action on licence likely

MUMBAI: The Pune Police on Thursday questioned the grandfather of a 17-year-old boy who allegedly crashed his luxury car into a motorbike killing two persons earlier this week. The accused teenager’s friend and a driver who were accompanying him in the car during Sunday’s fatal accident in Kalyani Nagar area here were also questioned by the police.
The teenager was remanded in the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday. In yet another development, the Regional Transport Office has started the process to cancel the temporary registration of the Porsche car.
The electric luxury sports sedan Porsche Taycan was imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru before being sent to Maharashtra on temporary registration.
When the car was taken to the Pune RTO, it was found that a certain registration fee had remained unpaid. The owner was asked to pay the amount to complete the paperwork.
Since the fee was not paid, the permanent registration of the vehicle was pending, officials had said earlier.
The high-end car, allegedly driven by real estate developer Vishal Agarwal’s teenage son, who the police claim was drunk at the time, hit two software engineers, killing both, in the city’s Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of Sunday.
RTO process
Confronted with accused
The teenager’s grandfather was confronted with his son, real estate developer who has already been arrested, for the corroboration of certain facts, they said