Alert sounded as sweltering heatwave ravages parts of Rajasthan, toll 14

NEW DELHI : Rajasthan is currently grappling with a severe heatwave that has tragically claimed the lives of 12 people over the past two days, up from nine fatalities reported just a day earlier. The deaths have occurred in the districts of Barmer, Balotra, Jalore, and Bhilwara. On Friday, a mother and son succumbed to the heat in Pali district, highlighting the dire conditions residents of the desert state are facing.

This tragic news follows a record-breaking temperature of 49 degrees Celsius in Phalodi on Friday and 48.8 degrees Celsius recorded in Barmer on Thursday, the second-highest temperature in 28 years. The highest maximum temperature of 49.9 degrees was recorded in Barmer in 1995. Although there was a slight drop on Friday, temperatures remained perilously high at 48.2 degrees Celsius in the district.