ChatGPT help sought for research to decide on plea

GUWAHATI : The Manipur High Court has utilised ChatGPT for research on service laws while disposing of a writ petition. Md Zakir Hussain (36), a Village Defence Force (VDF) member, had approached the court to challenge his “disengagement” by the police authorities for alleged dereliction of duty—an accused had escaped from Thoubal police custody while the petitioner was on duty.

A single bench of Justice A Guneshwar Sharma stated that the petitioner was disengaged from the VDF without being allowed to be heard and without any inquiry.

The court had directed the government counsel to explain the procedures for the disengagement of VDF personnel by filing a counter-affidavit. Hwever, the affidavit did not address this issue.