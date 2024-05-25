ChatGPT help sought for research to decide on plea

GUWAHATI : The Manipur High Court has utilised ChatGPT for research on service laws while disposing of a writ petition. Md Zakir Hussain (36), a Village Defence Force (VDF) member, had approached the court to challenge his “disengagement” by the police authorities for alleged dereliction of duty—an accused had escaped from Thoubal police custody while the petitioner was on duty.
A single bench of Justice A Guneshwar Sharma stated that the petitioner was disengaged from the VDF without being allowed to be heard and without any inquiry.
The court had directed the government counsel to explain the procedures for the disengagement of VDF personnel by filing a counter-affidavit. Hwever, the affidavit did not address this issue.
The court said it was compelled to conduct additional research through Google and ChatGPT on VDF The court held that even in the absence of statutory rules, an employee should be given an opportunity of being heard before his service is terminated, when the termination is stigmatic.
“In the circumstances, the impugned order dated 02.01.2021 disengaging the petitioner from the strength of Thoubal district VDF is set aside. The petitioner is restored to the strength and roll of VDF Thoubal with immediate effect,” the court ordered.
