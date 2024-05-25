Class divide over issues: Upscale voters favour economy; slum dwellers factor inflation, unemployment

NEW DELHI: The parliamentary election in the city hit off with a decent footfall as people throng up to polling booths for voting early to escape from heat and long queues which build up later part in the day.

Among the crowd, a majority of voters were elderly and senior citizens who stood in the queue during early voting hours. The voter turnout was 21.69% by 11 am.

The candidates focused on a mix of national and civic issues in their poll pitches. However, the early voters indicated that they exercised their franchise on national issues. Besides, a clear class divide was also observed on the pattern of issues the votes were casted by the people.

While electors of upscale localities voted on nationalism, national security, global image of India and economic growth, contemporary issues such as inflation, unemployment, and better education were the factors considered by slum dwellers while voting.

At East Delhi's Patparganj, 48-year-old Kundan Singh Vohra said he voted for the development of the nation. For him, nationalism was a catalyst.

When asked about other contemporary subjects like inflation and unemployment, Vohra, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession, blamed it on people.

"Unemployment is here because people are not skilled. Youngsters waste prime of their youth in going after government jobs to seek comfort. Instead, they should work upon enhancing their skills," he said.

Sabhyasachi Banerjee, 32, from Chittranjan Park said he voted on the improved global image of the nation.

"In geopolitics, the positioning of India is stronger than ever. Our passport now holds more value and the diaspora is also being respected worldwide," he said.