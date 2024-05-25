Congress says INDIA bloc will get decisive mandate

NEW DELHI : The Congress on Friday asserted that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will get a clear and decisive mandate to form the next government.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that history was repeating itself after 20 years. “2024 will be a repeat of 2004 when the Congress-led alliance stormed to power,” Ramesh said.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe of “five PMs in five years” for the INDIA bloc, Ramesh said the name of the prime minister will be announced by the INDIA bloc within three days after the result of the elections is declared on June 4. The bloc will have one person as prime minister for five years, he said.