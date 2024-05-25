Forward vs backward caste contest in Dhanbad

DHANBAD : Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand is for the first time witnessing a contest between candidates belonging to forward and backward classes even as the area is dominated by Kurmis, a backward community.

BJP has fielded Baghmara MLA Dhulu Mahto in a move to lure the Kurmi community, while the Congress has picked Anupama Singh, wife of Bremo MLA Jaimangal Singh. She is contesting polls for the first time Both the candidates are banking on caste equations to mobilise support.

In spite of Dhanbad being a BJP stronghold, Mahto is facing tough challenge from the Congress candidate, according to political observers.