Gupta brothers held for Dehradun builder suicide

DEHRADUN : South African businessmen Gupta brothers have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a prominent builder in Dehradun, police said on Friday. The duo will be produced in court on Saturday.
According to police, builder Satyendra Singh Sahni, also known as Baba Sahni, had stated in his suicide note that the Gupta brothers — Anil Gupta and Ajay Gupta — had been threatening him over financial matters related to a partnership project. Sahni has addressed the suicide note to the Prime Minister and Uttrakhand Chief Minister.
Ranvir Sahni, son of the deceased builder, told the police, “My father was constantly being threatened by Ajay Gupta, son of Shiv Gupta, and Anil Gupta, son of Shyam Lal Gupta, residents of Nehru Colony Dalanwala, over financial matters. A written complaint was submitted to the local police on May 19, 2023, about the Gupta brothers’ threats, harassment, intimidation and blackmail.”
In his statement to the police, Ranvir mentioned that Gupta brothers were exerting pressure on his father to name both of their projects after him.
Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh told this newspaper, “Prima facie, the Gupta brothers have been detained on the basis of their involvement in the case. Both will be produced in court on Saturday.”
Ranvir said, “Ajay Gupta and Anil Gupta filed a false complaint with the SSP in Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) without any basis. As a result, my father was repeatedly summoned by Saharanpur police.”
According to Ranvir, the UP police had given time to his father to appear by Friday morning, due to which he was very upset and nervous. It is worth noting that former South African President Jacob Zuma has faced allegations of engaging in corrupt dealings with the Gupta family, who are of Indian descent. These accusations include claims that Zuma allowed the Guptas to influence ministerial appointments within the government.
