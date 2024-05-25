Gupta brothers held for Dehradun builder suicide

DEHRADUN : South African businessmen Gupta brothers have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a prominent builder in Dehradun, police said on Friday. The duo will be produced in court on Saturday.

According to police, builder Satyendra Singh Sahni, also known as Baba Sahni, had stated in his suicide note that the Gupta brothers — Anil Gupta and Ajay Gupta — had been threatening him over financial matters related to a partnership project. Sahni has addressed the suicide note to the Prime Minister and Uttrakhand Chief Minister.

Ranvir Sahni, son of the deceased builder, told the police, “My father was constantly being threatened by Ajay Gupta, son of Shiv Gupta, and Anil Gupta, son of Shyam Lal Gupta, residents of Nehru Colony Dalanwala, over financial matters. A written complaint was submitted to the local police on May 19, 2023, about the Gupta brothers’ threats, harassment, intimidation and blackmail.”