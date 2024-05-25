INDIA bloc already crossed the halfway mark of 272 seats: Congress

As the voting for the sixth and the penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, the Congress party exuded confidence that the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc is set to get a clear mandate to form the government after June 4.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the INDIA alliance has already crossed the halfway mark of 272 seats and is on course for a tally of over 350 seats. The INDIA alliance has grown from strength to strength since phase one of the elections, he said.

“After polling in Maharashtra, UP, Bihar and now Delhi, we are seeing the incredible chemistry that has been built between coalition partners. The INDIA alliance has already crossed the halfway mark of 272 seats and is on course for a tally of over 350 seats in total. Indian voters have seen through the outgoing PM’s deceptions and manipulations,” said Ramesh.

“Every single ground report is very clear. Hawa badal rahi hai, Aandhi ban rahi hain. The INDIA Janbandhan is set to sweep the NDA away. June 4th is coming,” he wrote.