INTERVIEW | ‘Mood has changed from ’19. Polls will throw up surprising results’

You had lost the last election to the present Rohtak MP. Why do you think the people will vote differently this time?

In 2019, the mood among people was different due to the Pulwama tragedy. I had lost by a narrow margin. Things have changed dramatically since then. The people of Haryana have suffered under the 10-year misrule of the BJP government at the Centre and in the state. There is record unemployment in Haryana, especially in Rohtak, record inflation and record corruption. The state government’s brutality against the farmers when they were protesting against the three farm law of the central government, and the handling of the protest by women wrestlers, whose demand for an FIR was met by dragging them on the streets of Delhi. People are yearning for change. The struggle by the Congress on people’s issues will help the party win all ten Lok Sabha seats and bring the party back to power in the state under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda sahab and Udai Bhan ji.

Your opponent says that you are fighting the Lok Sabha election, but you don’t have a PM face against Narendra Modi.

You see the bitterness reflected in the BJP’s campaign speeches and the lies that the party has started resorting to after the first two phases of polling shows they have realised that things are not going their way. People are asking about the promise of jobs, doubling farmers’ income, etc and they have no answer. The Congress is contesting the election in alliance with other parties and we are getting a good response. They have only one leader, we have many leaders and we will put forward the name at the right time.