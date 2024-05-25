LS polls: Penultimate phase to decide 58 Seats

In Azamgarh, incumbent MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua will be hoping to retain the seat for the BJP against the Samajwadi Party’s Dharmendra Yadav. Jaunpur will witness former Maharashtra minister Kripashankar Singh of the BJP take on Samajwadi Party candidate Babu Singh Khushwaha and the incumbent MP Shyam Singh Yadav of the BSP.

Around 82.16 lakh voters, including 40.09 lakh females, are eligible to exercise their franchise in Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Jamshedpur constituencies of Jharkhand. From Ranchi, Congress’s Yashaswini Sahay, daughter of former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, is contesting against the BJP’s MP Sanjay Seth. Dhanbad is heading for a direct fight between BJP’s Baghmara MLA Dulu Mahato and Congress’s Anupama Singh, wife of Kumar Jaimangal.

Prominent candidates

Fighting out the Lok Sabha poll battle in this phase are prominent names — Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP’s Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Manohar Lal Khattar and Manoj Tiwari, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar and Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress.

Bihar

Total seats: 40 Seats in 6th phase: 8

Around 1.5 crore voters will decide the fate of 86 candidates in the fray in Valmikinagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj, Vaishali and Sheohar seats. JD (U) has fielded candidates on four seats including Sheohar, which was won by BJP last time. On the other hand, BJP is contesting three of the eight seats. Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV) has fielded its candidate on one seat. From opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc, RJD is contesting election on five seats, Congress on two seats and VIP) one seat.

Jharkhand

Total seats: 14 Seats in 6th phase: 4

Voting will take place in Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Jamshedpur constituencies on Saturday. Despite being a Kurmi (backward) dominated region, Dhanbad, for the first time is witnessing a contest between a forward and backward candidate after BJP fielded sitting Baghmara MLA Dhulu Mahto as an experiment to lure the Kurmi community while the Congress has fielded Anupama Singh, wife of the sitting Bremo MLA Jaimangal Singh. Interestingly, both the candidates are banking on caste equations.

Odisha

Total seats: 21 Seats in 6th phase: 6

Six parliamentary constituencies—Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Puri and Sambalpur—along with 42 assembly seats coming under these Lok Sabha segments will go for polls in the third phase in Odisha and sixth phase in India. To ensure smooth conduct of elections, five IPS officers of ASP rank have been mobilized for Sambalpur, Khurda, Keonjhar and Cuttack districts while 42 Assembly Supervising Officers in the rank of additional SP with striking force, poll office said.

West bengal

Total seats: 42 Seats in 6th phase: 6

In the 8 constituencies going to the polls, the BJP is trying hard to retain its larger share of five seats. Nandigram, which is a part of the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, is also voting. The situation in the area became tense a couple of days ago when a BJP supporter was killed in a clash. The Jangal Mahal tribal region consisting of five districts will also vote. The region comprises Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur seats. In 2019, the BJP won five and TMC three. As many as 1.45 crore voters, including 73.63 lakh men, 71.70 lakh women, and 133 people of the third gender, are eligible to vote.