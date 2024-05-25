Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for posing as female professor to rape tribal girls

A 30-year-old man, who used a voice-changing app to pose as a woman college professor, was accused of raping at least seven tribal girls in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

The man lured the girls by offering them scholarships, reports said.

The police have arrested the suspect, identified as Brajesh Prajapati, and two of his accomplices. The POCSO Act has been invoked against the suspect.

Four women have come forward to lodge a complaint. All the rape survivors belong to the Dalit community. The SC and ST students are provided scholarships by the state government.

The suspect learnt how to use the application on YouTube, said reports quoting police officers.