PM says vote out those who insulted Mandi’s Kangana

CHANDIGARH : Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Himachal Pradesh as the ‘sankalp bhumi’ (land of resolve) for building Ram temple in Ayodhya since the BJP passed a resolution for it at its Palampur meeting in June 1989.

Modi also said that derogatory remarks by Congress leaders against Kangana Ranaut were an insult to Mandi and Himachal Pradesh and asked voters to give Congress a befitting reply.

Addressing an election rally in Mandi for party candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut, Modi said the actor represented the aspirations of youngsters and our daughters. “Kangana will become your voice and work for the development of Mandi,” he said.