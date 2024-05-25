PM says vote out those who insulted Mandi’s Kangana

CHANDIGARH : Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Himachal Pradesh as the ‘sankalp bhumi’ (land of resolve) for building Ram temple in Ayodhya since the BJP passed a resolution for it at its Palampur meeting in June 1989.
Modi also said that derogatory remarks by Congress leaders against Kangana Ranaut were an insult to Mandi and Himachal Pradesh and asked voters to give Congress a befitting reply.
Addressing an election rally in Mandi for party candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut, Modi said the actor represented the aspirations of youngsters and our daughters. “Kangana will become your voice and work for the development of Mandi,” he said.
He accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh Government of selectively distributing the Central aid meant for victims of last year’s floods and promised to find out where the money went once he returns to power.
Kangana said, “When Bollywood considered me an outsider and mocked my English, the BJP and Modi chose me to serve the people of Mandi and work for their welfare. They chose a ‘pahadi beti (daughter of the hills)’ for this work. This fills us with pride.’’
In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, PM Modi targeted the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying he was the one who opened files on the rioters. “The Congress’ ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders,” he said.
The PM also continued his sharp attack on the INDIA bloc in Jalandhar. “The Opposition balloon has burst and no one wants to give their vote to it,” he said, adding, “Congress has given Punjab the wounds of partition and sectarianism. The party is responsible for the killing of Sikhs in Delhi. Modi opened the files of culprits and punishments were given to the accused.”
‘Sikh role in Ram temple’
Modi said the first person who started the fight for Ram temple construction was a Sikh. “The descendants of that person were present in a Ram temple-related event. The leaders of the INDIA bloc say Ram temple is unholy. Such people will attack the identity of Punjab,” he added.