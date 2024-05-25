Polling in Haryana for 10 seats; former CM Khattar, Union ministers in the fray

In Kurukshetra, Abhay Chautala of INLD will face off against Sushil Gupta of AAP, who is contesting as the INDIA bloc candidate, and Naveen Jindal, who recently joined the BJP. Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of the BJP is pitted against Divyashu Buddhiraja of Congress in Karnal. In Rohtak, it is Deepender Hooda of Congress versus the sitting BJP MP Arvind Sharma. In Hisar, the candidates are Nanina Chautala of JJP, Sunaina Chautala of INLD, Ranjit Singh of BJP, and Jai Parkash of Congress. In Ambala, it is Banto Kataria of BJP against Varun Chaudhary of Congress, while in Faridabad, the BJP has again fielded Krishan Pal against Congress’s Mahendra Pratap. In Gurugram, the BJP’s sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh will face Bollywood star Raj Babbar of Congress.

The INLD and JJP have also fielded their candidates for the upcoming elections.

The BJP is focusing on the OBC vote bank, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC leader, as the state has 8% OBC voters. The BJP hopes that Jat votes will be divided among Congress, JJP, and INLD, who have a substantial Jat vote bank. The BJP’s strategy is to secure the non-Jat and urban votes.