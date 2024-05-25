Relief for Azam Khan, wife & son in fake birth cert case

LUCKNOW : In a major relief to former UP cabinet minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima, and son Abdullah Azam, the Allahabad High Court granted them bail on Friday while staying Khan’s seven-year sentence in connection with a fake birth certificate case.
During the hearing, the court did not stay the sentences of Azam Khan’s wife and son. According to Azam Khan’s advocate Sharad Sharma, all three were granted bail by the High Court after their bail petition was rejected by the sessions court of Rampur.
“Azam Khan’s conviction has been stayed, and Tazeen Fatima and Abdullah Azam’s convictions have been rejected,” added the lawyer.
Azam Khan, his wife, and son are all lodged in different jails in Uttar Pradesh, serving the seven-year jail term awarded to them in connection with the case. While Azam is lodged in Sitapur jail, Tazeen Fatima is in Rampur jail, and their son Abdullah Azam is lodged in Hardoi district jail.
The forgery case, in which all three were sentenced to jail terms, dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, now the BJP MLA from Rampur, registered it. He alleged that former SP MP Azam Khan and his wife, Dr. Tazeen Fatima, had two birth certificates made for their son, Abdullah Azam Khan. The sessions court awarded the seven-year imprisonment to the three in the alleged forgery case on October 18, 2023.