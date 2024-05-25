Relief for Azam Khan, wife & son in fake birth cert case

LUCKNOW : In a major relief to former UP cabinet minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima, and son Abdullah Azam, the Allahabad High Court granted them bail on Friday while staying Khan’s seven-year sentence in connection with a fake birth certificate case.

During the hearing, the court did not stay the sentences of Azam Khan’s wife and son. According to Azam Khan’s advocate Sharad Sharma, all three were granted bail by the High Court after their bail petition was rejected by the sessions court of Rampur.

“Azam Khan’s conviction has been stayed, and Tazeen Fatima and Abdullah Azam’s convictions have been rejected,” added the lawyer.