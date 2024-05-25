‘Remal’ to make landfall on Sunday, says IMD

NEW DELHI : A depression lying over the central Bay of Bengal is going to intensify into a cyclonic storm, named ‘Remal’, by Saturday morning and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

It will bring heavy rainfall in coastal West Bengal, north Odisha and some northeastern states with wind speed of 120 kmph. The storm will inundate low-lying coastal areas.

“The depression is likely to continue to move north-eastward and intensify further into a cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ with 34-47 Knot (1 KT, or Knot, is equal to 1.852 kmph) over east-central Bay of Bengal by May 25 morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm (48-63 KT) by 25th night,” IMD said.

The cyclonic storm will move towards north, likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around Sunday midnight as a severe cyclonic storm. Wind speed will also increase up to 110-120 kmph on Sunday evening.

IMD warned of heavy rainfall in coastal West Bengal, north Odisha and some Northeastern states, such as Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam and south Manipur, between May 26 and May 28.