‘Remal’ to make landfall on Sunday, says IMD

NEW DELHI : A depression lying over the central Bay of Bengal is going to intensify into a cyclonic storm, named ‘Remal’, by Saturday morning and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
It will bring heavy rainfall in coastal West Bengal, north Odisha and some northeastern states with wind speed of 120 kmph. The storm will inundate low-lying coastal areas.
“The depression is likely to continue to move north-eastward and intensify further into a cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ with 34-47 Knot (1 KT, or Knot, is equal to 1.852 kmph) over east-central Bay of Bengal by May 25 morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm (48-63 KT) by 25th night,” IMD said.
The cyclonic storm will move towards north, likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around Sunday midnight as a severe cyclonic storm. Wind speed will also increase up to 110-120 kmph on Sunday evening.
IMD warned of heavy rainfall in coastal West Bengal, north Odisha and some Northeastern states, such as Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam and south Manipur, between May 26 and May 28.
“North BoB will witness gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from May 25 morning. It would further increase, becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over North Bay of Bengal from morning and 110-120 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from evening of May 26,” IMD said.
“On top of it, there will be storm surge of about 1.0 meter above astronomical tide likely to inundate low lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh. At the same time the sea will be rough,” it said.
IMD warned of major damage to thatched houses, uprooting of trees, disruption of traffic due to water-logging and asked fishermen not to venture into sea. It advised suspension of fishing and suggested people to remain indoors and avoid movement in affected areas.
Besides, IMD also said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will most likely continue over plains of northwest India and forecast heatwave conditions over western Himalayan region, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during next 4-5 days.
The maximum temperatures reported from Rajasthan were in the range of 44-47°C in many places. Other regions reported temperatures in the range of 40-44°C.
