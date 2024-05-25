Shah says INDIA bloc won’t win even single seat in Bihar

PATNA : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc would not be able to get even a single seat in Bihar in the Lok Sabha election.

Shah was addressing an election rally in Biha’s Ara in favour of Union minister and BJP candidate RK Singh, who is pitted against CPI(ML) candidate Sudama Prasad in the constituency.

At the rally, Shah said that RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had already suffered a complete defeat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already got 310 seats in the first five phases.

The home minister accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad of neither working for the welfare of the backward classes nor for the people belonging to his caste, Yadavs. “Lalu made his two sons ministers, sent one daughter to Rajya Sabha, and another one is contesting the Lok Sabha polls. He made his wife the chief minister of Bihar and is not concerned about the welfare of people belonging to his own caste,” Shah said.