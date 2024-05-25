Tejashwi calls PK a ‘BJP agent’, says ‘uncle Nitish’ made him JD(U) veep

PATNA : RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday accused poll strategist Prashant Kishor of being a BJP agent, even as the latter launched a blistering attack on Congress for misleading people by claiming he has joined BJP.
During his interaction with reporters, Tejashwi said BJP was losing the elections, and hence, Kishor had been called after three-to-four rounds of voting to create an atmosphere in its favour.
“Even my uncle (Nitish Kumar) had said that he appointed Prashant Kishor national vice-president (of JD-U) at the behest of Amit Shah. Till date, neither Shah nor Prashant Kishor has denied the claim. He has been with the BJP since the beginning. Whichever party he joins will be destroyed,” the former deputy CM said.
Kishor had joined JD(U) months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but the party expelled him following his criticism of the party’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2020.
Sharpening his attack on Kishor, Tejashwi said that the poll strategist had appointed district presidents of his organisation Jan Suraaj on salary, which perhaps even the BJP had not done.
“Don’t know from where he is getting the money. He keeps working with different people every year. He takes your data and gives to another. He isn’t just a BJP agent, but also carries a BJP mentality and follows their ideology. The BJP is funding him as part of their strategy,” Tejashwi alleged.
The RJD leader made the allegations after a fake screenshot — claiming the BJP has appointed Kishor as their national spokesperson — went viral on social media. Kishor’s organisation, Jan Suraaj, reacted sharply to the fake screenshot containing a statement on BJP letterhead and accused senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh of sharing the document on WhatsApp.