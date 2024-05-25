Tejashwi calls PK a ‘BJP agent’, says ‘uncle Nitish’ made him JD(U) veep

PATNA : RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday accused poll strategist Prashant Kishor of being a BJP agent, even as the latter launched a blistering attack on Congress for misleading people by claiming he has joined BJP.

During his interaction with reporters, Tejashwi said BJP was losing the elections, and hence, Kishor had been called after three-to-four rounds of voting to create an atmosphere in its favour.

“Even my uncle (Nitish Kumar) had said that he appointed Prashant Kishor national vice-president (of JD-U) at the behest of Amit Shah. Till date, neither Shah nor Prashant Kishor has denied the claim. He has been with the BJP since the beginning. Whichever party he joins will be destroyed,” the former deputy CM said.

Kishor had joined JD(U) months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but the party expelled him following his criticism of the party’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2020.