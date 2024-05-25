Three-month-old baby, six others injured as car hits pedestrians, motorcycles in Nagpur

NAGPUR: Seven persons, including a 3-month-old baby, were injured, three of them seriously, after a speeding car allegedly driven by an intoxicated person hit pedestrians and motorcycles in Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.

The police have recovered beer bottles and ganja from the vehicle, he said.

The incident took place around 8 pm near Natraj Talkies in the busy Mahal area, the police official said.

The car first hit a few walkers. The driver then tried to flee from the spot but crashed into a few motorcycles.

Locals nabbed the car's three occupants, all in their 20s, and thrashed them before handing them over to the police.