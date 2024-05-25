Violence and clashes mark sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal

KOLKATA : Sporadic incidents of violence erupted from various parts of Kanthi, Tamluk, West Midnapore and Bishnupur constituencies in during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

The Election Commission has received 954 complaints by 11 am, predominantly from political parties alleging malfunctions in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and obstruction of polling agents' entry into booths.

In the Ghatal constituency, clashes erupted between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with BJP candidate Hiran Chatterjee accusing TMC of impeding the voting process by preventing the entry of their booth agents.

Somendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Kanthi constituency said that incidents of violence have been reported from various parts of Kanthi constituency and accused the TMC and the central forces of assaulting voters.