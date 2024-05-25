Where have Patna's Smart City, Namami Gange funds disappeared: Congress jabs BJP

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress on Saturday asked where Patna's Smart City and Namami Gange funds disappeared and why Patna University has been denied central university status.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posed several questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his rally in Pataliputra.

"Where have Patna's Smart City and Namami Gange funds disappeared? Will the Bihta airport ever be built? Why has the BJP failed to prevent yet another paper leak? Why has Patna University been denied central university status?" the Congress general secretary said in a post on X.

He said Patna witnessed large-scale waterlogging and flooding in 2019 and 2020 but funds received under the Smart City and the Namami Gange projects have still gone "grossly underutilised".

Six sewage treatment plants (STPs) and five new sewerage networks were sanctioned under these schemes but only four of the 11 projects have been completed, he said.

"According to a CAG report on the six plants under the Namami Gange project, 'None of the six STPs and their networks are completed in their entirety, even as the executing agency, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation, was sanctioned almost the entire cost of the projects, amounting to Rs 3,288.69 crore'," Ramesh said.